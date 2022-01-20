Taylor Dye and her husband Josh Kerr are parents!

Dye gave birth to their daughter Leighton Grace Kerr at 2:42 p.m. on Monday, after having been in the hospital for a little over one month. The baby weighed 2 lbs 5 oz. Dye was due to give birth in the spring.

“She’s beautiful, strong and everything we have ever dreamed of,” Kerr shared on social media with pictures of their tiny daughter. “She decided to be a Capricorn like her daddy. We already can’t wait for the day we get to finally take her home 💜”

On Jan. 12, Kerr shared that Dye had a routine check-up at 24 weeks pregnant and was immediately admitted to the hospital because Dye was at risk for early labor.

“She is just a little more excited than she is ready to be in the world,” he said of the baby. “This hasn’t been easy but we’re leaning on God and trusting His plan. Thanks for all your thoughts and prayers 💜”

At the end of December, Maddie & Tae postponed their upcoming tour dates when Dye was placed on temporary bed rest.