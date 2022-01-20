Pics: Luke Combs and Wife Nicole Reveal Pregnancy

Luke and Nicole Combs will welcome their son this spring.

Luke Combs is going to be a daddy!

The singer revealed on social media Thursday that he and his wife Nicole are expecting their first child – a boy.

“Here we go y’all!” Combs said. “Lil dude Combs is coming this Spring! Couldn’t be more excited to start a family with this babe. It’s gonna be a hell of a ride.”

Combs’ fellow country music artists wasted no time offering their congratulations. Maren Morris, Morgan Wallen and Lindsay Ell all weighed in during the first 30 minutes.

The singer’s wife Nicole wrote a post of her own, and said: “This may be the best year yet 🤍baby BOY combs coming spring 2022!! we are so incredibly excited & thankful.”