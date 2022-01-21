CMT PREMIERE: Keb’ Mo’ Celebrates His Hometown in “Good to Be (Home Again)”

Keb’ Mo’ grew up more than 2,000 miles from Nashville in Compton, south of Los Angeles, California. Through his new video “Good to Be (Home Again),” the Grammy Award-winning blues/Americana artist hoped to transport viewers to his beloved hometown.
“It creates an atmosphere where you can understand what living in the great city of Compton feels like and what it meant for me to grow up there,” said the singer. “I just hope they want to watch it one more time and that they understand that Compton is so much more than what the media would lead you to believe.”
