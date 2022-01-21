CMT Reveals Next Women of Country Class 2022

The list includes a diverse group of 10 women of varying ages, backgrounds and creative proclivities that touch nearly every corner of the country music genre.

CMT unveiled its “Next Women of Country” class of 2022 on Friday. The list includes a diverse group of 10 women of varying ages, backgrounds and creative proclivities that touch nearly every corner of the country music genre.

Grammy-nominated Amythyst Kiah, Big Machine Records’ Callista Clark, Top 10 Apple Music country artist Camille Parker, country cowgirl Jenna Paulette, viral sensation Julia Cole, former “American Idol” contestant and Big Machine Records artist Laci Kaye Booth, Big Loud Records’ Lily Rose, singer/songwriter Madeline Edwards, country veteran Miko Marks and Sony Music Nashville’s Morgan Wade comprise this year’s group.

“We are so excited to welcome our newest class of ultra-talented female artists into our beloved CMT Next Women of Country franchise,” said Leslie Fram, SVP of Music & Talent at CMT, in a statement. “Each is boldly blazing their own spirited path on their own terms, destined to make a lasting impact on country music. We celebrate this diverse group of women and look forward to supporting their work and their careers in 2022 and beyond.”

The CMT Hot 20 Countdown will introduce the class of 2022 at 9 a.m. ET Saturday during a three-hour special. The show will include interviews and performances from each of the women and an exclusive interview with Next Women of Country alumna Maren Morris. Morris was part of the 2015 class and will share her experience with the program.

In addition to the television time, the new CMT Next Women of Country class will also receive brand support for their music and videos across other CMT platforms, including CMT Music, PlutoTV’s ’CMT Equal Play’ channel, CMT Hot 20 Countdown, CMT.com and CMT’s social channels. Opportunities will be available through ViacomCBS’ MTV Entertainment Group brands with live events, the ViacomCBS Times Square NYC Billboard and more. In addition, CMT also provides its Next Women of Country class access to social impact and artist advocacy through its CMT Equal Play initiative.

CMT launched “Next Women of Country” in 2013, and members over the years include: Ashley McBryde, Brandy Clark, Brittney Spencer, Carly Pearce, Gabby Barrett, Ingrid Andress, Kacey Musgraves, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, Lauren Alaina, Lindsay Ell, Maren Morris, Mickey Guyton and Tenille Arts.

“I’ve been following this program for a long time,” said Lily Rose. “I’m a really big fan of Leslie Fram and who she is as a human being. To know that there is this initiative to get more visibility on women has always been really intriguing and really special to me. To be a part of the class after seeing who has come before is bonkers. That’s just crazy. I’m just humbled to be here.”

Meet CMT’s Next Women of Country Class:

