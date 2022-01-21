Other artists in the round-up include Restless Road, Chris Janson and Jessica Willis Fisher

The Round-Up: New Music from Kip Moore, Brothers Osborne, Julia Cole and More

Kip Moore, Brothers Osborne and Chris Janson unveiled new hits for their diehard fanbases this week while up-and-comers Julia Cole, Jessica Willis Fisher and Restless Road turned out songs to bolster them into tomorrow’s stars.

