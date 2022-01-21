Music The Round-Up: New Music from Kip Moore, Brothers Osborne, Julia Cole and More Other artists in the round-up include Restless Road, Chris Janson and Jessica Willis Fisher by Cindy Watts 1h ago Kip Moore, Brothers Osborne and Chris Janson unveiled new hits for their diehard fanbases this week while up-and-comers Julia Cole, Jessica Willis Fisher and Restless Road turned out songs to bolster them into tomorrow’s stars. Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Kip Moore: “Crazy One More Time (Revisited)” sees the Georgia native reach back to his debut album “Up All Night” for an updated remake of the fan favorite. His revisited version grows the intimate plea for one more night into a moody anthem with an urgency and passion so palpable it feels like it’s been boiling since the song’s original release almost nine years ago. “Crazy One More Time (Revisited)” again showcases Moore as one of country music’s most distinct voices, articulate writers, and gifted communicators. When he sings, you believe him. Give the man an arena, a spotlight, and watch him win. Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Jessica Willis Fisher: “Fire Song” is Fisher’s flaming, foot-stomping, fiddle-driven debut as a solo artist. Years ago, she performed with her siblings as part of The Willis Clan. The family’s life imploded when their father was arrested for sexual abuse. “Fire Song” is Fisher’s brave and beautiful first step in reclaiming her voice and story through music. Co-written with Grammy-winning country singer/songwriter Jon Randall, “Fire Song” leans into the dark side of Americana and showcases Fisher’s angelic grit. Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Chris Janson: “All In” is Janson at his up-tempo love song singalong best. Written by Janson, Ashley Gorley, Dallas Davidson and Zach Crowell, “All In” is the singer’s head-bobbing ode to his wife Kelly and their family. Janson has long said that he was “all in” the moment he saw her, and this time he paired the sentiment with an infectious melody and made the song the title track to his new album that will be available this spring. It’s sure to be a favorite at his shows, which continue to be among the most engaging, high energy and compelling in country music. Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Julia Cole: “Phoenix” begins as a lonely acoustic lament for a partner Cole knows she shouldn’t miss. The song swells into a soaring contemporary chorus as she celebrates the 2,000 miles between them. The distance, she says, keeps her from making a mistake and going back. Cole was just named one of CMT’s 2022 Next Women of Country. Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Restless Road: “Growing Old with You” is a sentimental, harmony-rich mid-tempo that showcases the individual singers in the trio. At the same time, a lifetime of promises and plans unfurls in the lyrics. The song’s production is layered with piano, strings, percussion, guitar, and more to create a thick, dramatic pallet while the singers pledge, “I feel like growing old with you.” Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Brothers Osborne: “Headstone” is a sublime playground John Osborne’s nimble aggressive guitar licks and a vocal platform for the duo to unabashedly assert who they are and what they stand for. T.J. Osborne sings: “Write that on my headstone,” followed by, “Here lies a man who gave a damn| Wasn’t scared to stand for something.” The song is a combative rocker that showcases the duo at its most. There’s nothing country about this track, but people will be too busy pumping their fists to notice or care. Listen to the full Roundup Playlist: Embedded from open.spotify.com. </noscript> </div> Cindy Watts CMT News about Paramount+ FAQ/Help CMT One Country Jobs Terms of Use Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Cookies Policy Copyright Closed Captioning Partners Keep ViacomCBS TV Ratings facebook Twitter Instagram © 2022 Country Music Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CMT and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Country Music Television, Inc. ShowsTV ScheduleFull EpisodesCMT Artists of the YearCMT Campfire SessionsCMT CrossroadsCMT DocumentariesCMT Hot 20 CountdownCMT Music AwardsDallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making The TeamThe Last CowboySkyville LiveA Tennessee Kind of ChristmasLive TVMusicCMT Artists of the YearCMT CrossroadsCMT Hot 20 CountdownCMT Music AwardsCMT Music 12 Pack CountdownCMT Next Women of CountryMusic News & PlaylistsMusic VideosLet Freedom Sing!NewsParamount+