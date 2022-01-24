Shenandoah Shares Top 5 Memories From 35 Years

Country group Shenandoah has built a career on hit songs including “Two Dozen Roses,” “Church on Cumberland Road” and “Next to You Next to Me.” In 2022, the band is celebrating its three-and-a-half decades in country music with a sweeping months-long “35th Anniversary Tour” that will carry the group from Florida to Oregon over nine months and all the places in between.

“To believe we’d still be in the music business, as ever-changing as it is, would only come to me in one form: the country music fan base,” Shenandoah singer Marty Raybon said in a statement. “It’s a wonderful thing to experience while looking out over an audience where the age span is so wide. It is most humbling.”

Raybon said the band is already on the road, but he’s anxious to kick off their run to 35 years in February. In the meantime, he’s having fun reminiscing about the group’s early days in the genre when they were opening for Merle Haggard, managing their nerves ahead of live television shows and making their Grand Ole Opry debut.

