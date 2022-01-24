Thomas Rhett Reveals Summer Tour with Parker McCollum and Conner Smith

Thomas Rhett is going on tour this summer and he’s taking Parker McCollum and Conner Smith with him.

Thomas Rhett’s Bring the Bar to You Tour will launch June 17 in New Hampshire and zigzag across the country visiting 30 cities along the way to conclude in Dayton, Ohio, Oct. 15.

“Man it feels good to share this tour news,” Thomas Rhett said in a statement. “I’ll never take for granted being able to come see y’all and I’m so fired up to play some of these new ones that were made with these nights in mind. I have a feeling things are going to get loud – I’m counting down the days already.”

McCollum said he is “stoked” to be along for the ride.

Tickets to Thomas Rhett’s Bring the Bar to You Tour go on sale to the general public 10 a.m. Friday, 10 a.m. local time. HomeTeam members can access tickets early via pre-sale 10 a.m. Tuesday. For complete ticket and pre-sale details visit www.thomasrhett.com.

The singer’s new album “Where We Started” will be available April 1.



BRING THE BAR TO YOU TOUR DATES:

6/17/2022 – Gilford, NH – Bank of NH Pavilion

6/18/2022 – Gilford, NH – Bank of NH Pavilion

6/23/2022 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

6/24/2022 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

6/25/2022 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

7/14/2022 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

7/15/2022 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

7/16/2022 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

7/21/2022 – Tuscaloosa, AL – Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

7/22/2022 – Atlanta, GA – Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

7/23/2022 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

8/11/2022 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

8/12/2022 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

8/13/2022 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

8/18/2022 – Seattle, WA – White River Amphitheatre

8/19/2022 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

8/25/2022 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

8/26/2022 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

9/22/2022 – Columbia, MO – Mizzou Arena

9/23/2022 – Springfield, MO – JQH Arena

9/24/2022 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

9/29/2022 – Grand Forks, ND – Alerus Center

9/30/2022 – Bismarck, ND – Bismarck Event Center

10/1/2022 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

10/6/2022 – Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center Arena

10/7/2022 – Bozeman, MT – Brick Breeden Fieldhouse

10/8/2022 – Missoula, MT – Adams Center

10/13/2022 – Moline, IL – TaxSlayer Center

10/14/2022 – Evansville, IN – Ford Center

10/15/2022 – Dayton, OH – Nutter Center