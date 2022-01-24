Taylor Swift Fires Back at Damon Albarn After Songwriting Insult

Taylor Swift is hitting back.

Damon Albarn, the lead singer for British band Blur, was quoted in a Los Angeles Times story on Sunday accusing Swift of not writing her own songs.

“She doesn’t write her own songs,” he stated as a matter of fact. When the story’s writer pointed out that Swift co-wrote many of her songs, Albarn said “that doesn’t count.”

“I know what co-writing is,” he said. “Co-writing is very different to writing. I’m not hating on anybody, I’m just saying there’s a big difference between a songwriter and a songwriter who co-writes.”

Swift took great offense.

“I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this,” Swift wrote on Twitter. “I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really (messed) up to try and discredit my writing. WOW.”

A while later, she popped back in and added: “PS I wrote this tweet all by myself in case you were wondering 😑”

Albarn didn’t seem to be intentionally insulting, and added that the outcome of co-writing can be “really great.”

“Some of the greatest singers — I mean, Ella Fitzgerald never wrote a song in her life,” he added. “When I sing, I have to close my eyes and just be in there. I suppose I’m a traditionalist in that sense. A really interesting songwriter is Billie Eilish and her brother. I’m more attracted to that than to Taylor Swift. It’s just darker — less endlessly upbeat. Way more minor and odd. I think she’s exceptional.”

When it comes to this creative stab, Swift isn’t ready to shake it off.