Taylor Swift Gets Apology from British Rocker Damon Albarn

Taylor Swift's collaborators including Nathan Chapman and Maren Morris jumped to defend her. Morris said: "Writing songs with songwriters means you’re a songwriter.”
1h ago

British rocker Damon Albarn triggered a social media frenzy on Monday when quotes about Taylor Swift taken from his Los Angeles Times’ story went viral.

The paper quoted Albarn as saying that Swift doesn’t write her own songs – a statement to which she, her collaborators and her fans took great offense.

Now Albarn says the writer reduced his statements to “clickbait” and that he thought he was having a conversation about songwriting.

“I totally agree with you,” Albarn told Swift on Twitter. “I had a conversation about songwriting and sadly it was reduced to clickbait. I apologise unreservedly and unconditionally. The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand.”

The Los Angeles Times tweeted a screengrab of the interview transcription.

He stated in the Los Angeles Times story:

“She doesn’t write her own songs.” When the story’s writer pointed out that Swift co-wrote many of her songs, Albarn said “that doesn’t count.”

“I know what co-writing is,” he said. “Co-writing is very different to writing. I’m not hating on anybody, I’m just saying there’s a big difference between a songwriter and a songwriter who co-writes.”

Swift was incensed and jumped to defend herself.

According to Spin, Albarn addressed the drama Monday night when he performed at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles. Albarn told the audience: “I think I’m becoming old fashioned” and that they could read the story and judge for themselves.

Many of Swift’s collaborators and fellow songwriters jumped in to defend her.

Maren Morris said: “Writing songs with songwriters means you’re a songwriter.”

Nathan Chapman, the songwriter and producer who worked with Swift on her country albums said: “YES. @taylorswift13 1,000,000% writes her own songs. And she’s one of the best songwriters of our time.”

John Paul White said: “I can personally guarantee that she was a major part of the songwriting on Safe and Sound. She proved to be one of the best I’ve ever worked with. Selfless, generous, insightful, nuanced – with a CLEAR understanding of the assignment.”

Jack Antonoff, who has worked with Swift extensively in the studio said: “i’ve never met damon albarn and he’s never been to my studio but apparently he knows more than the rest of us about all those songs taylor writes and brings in. herb.”