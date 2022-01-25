Dolly Parton Reveals Baking Line of Cake Mixes and More

Dolly Parton's cakes mixes and frostings will be in stores in March, but fans can order a special box with added products online starting Jan. 26.

Dolly Parton has always told stories about her love of baking, and now she’s sharing that passion with her fans.

Parton has teamed with Duncan Hines to launch Dolly’s Southern Favorites in March. The products include a variety of baking mixes and frostings inspired by Parton family recipes, a tea towel, a spatula, recipe cards and more.

“I have always loved to cook and, growing up in the South, I especially love that authentic Mom and Pop kind of cooking,” Parton said in a statement. “I am excited to launch my own line of cake mixes and frostings with Duncan Hines, bringing that sweet, Southern-style baking experience I enjoy to others.”

Southern Style Coconut Flavored Cake Mix and Southern Style Banana Flavored Cake Mix and coordinating frostings will be on store shelves in March and will retail for about $2 each.

However, beginning tomorrow (Jan. 26), a limited number of e-commerce kits will be at www.shop.duncanhines.com. For $40 (plus shipping and handling), customers will receive a tea towel and spatula, both mixes and frostings, custom recipe cards and a note from Parton.

The baking line comes at a hectic time for Parton, who is also preparing to release “Run, Rose Run,” which she co-wrote with famous author James Patterson. Parton also recorded a companion album of the same name to accompany the book. The album will be available on March 4, while the book will be in stores on March 7.

“It’s been about 20 years since I had the chance to do some good traditional country bluegrass music. I love that style of music and I’ve been looking for a good reason to do it,” Parton said on Instagram. “(In the book), she’s singing on stage and it’s all in Nashville and it’s really all about country music and that authentic feel. I hadn’t planned to write an album, but as we started writing the book, I thought this was the perfect reason for me to write songs for this story. I’m proud of how it turned out. I hope you really love the music and the book.”