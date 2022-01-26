Music

CMT Premiere: Laci Kaye Booth Celebrates Female Country Songs in “Shuffle”

Laci Kaye Booth's "Shuffle" borrows lyrics from songs by artists including Dolly Parton, Carrie Underwood, The Chicks, Shania Twain, Miranda Lambert and Tammy Wynette
Laci Kaye Booth cleverly celebrates country music’s most influential women while she warns her love interest in her new song “Shuffle” and its accompanying music video.

“Boy, you’re in trouble,” she sings. “My heart’s on shuffle.”

Booth drops famous country lyrics by artists including Dolly Parton, Carrie Underwood, The Chicks, Shania Twain, Miranda Lambert and Tammy Wynette into the song and uses them to acknowledge her emotions are volatile. Favorite titles ranging from Parton’s “I Will Always Love You” to The Chicks’ “Goodbye Earl” are referenced.

Booth wrote “Shuffle” with Derrick Southerland and Sam Ellis and let the song inspire the video.

