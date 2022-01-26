CMT Premiere: Laci Kaye Booth Celebrates Female Country Songs in “Shuffle”

</noscript> </div>

“This video is the perfect story of a girl whose heart is on ‘Shuffle,’” she says of the clip directed by Chris Beyrooty. “She works in a vintage record shop, and she’s surrounded by so much music. She starts out listening to music via record players, then AirPods, then cassette tapes, all while trying to keep from being distracted by alluring male customers. She dreams of performing her own song. At the end of it all, she is serenaded by her co-worker who knows that her one true love is music.”

Seeing the video come to life feels “unreal,” Booth says, and reminds her of the day she was inspired to write “Shuffle.”

“It wasn’t long ago that I was driving in my car and had just a small idea for this song,” she explains. “Now I get to watch it all played out. It feels like someone should pinch me, especially because It’s airing on CMT. CMT was a staple in my household growing up, and to even get to say that my very first music video will air and stream on CMT makes me so emotional and feel so so grateful.”

Booth, who is part of CMT’s Next Women of Country class of 2022, says the whole video shoot was “so much fun.”

“From the wardrobe changes to movement coaching to getting to know and cut up with the crew, it was the best day,” she explains. “It was a long day, but the best day. I had never experienced anything like it before. I’m so grateful for everyone who worked so hard on this video and made it what it is.”

The former “American Idol” finalist hopes viewers can deduce how much she admires all eras and forms of music.

“I am an artist, but most importantly, I’m such a fan of music at heart,” she explains. “I hope that’s something that’s visible and that I can share with my fans. I could’ve never made it to this point of my life without the incredible influence of women of country.”