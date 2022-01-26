Watch: Old Dominion Gives CMT a Glimpse of Daily Life ‘On The Road’

Old Dominion’s episode of “On The Road” debuts at 5p/4c today on CMT’s Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

Old Dominion faces some tough choices on a daily basis, and country music’s top band brought CMT on the road to share their daily grind. Typically, as shown in the trailer, they have to choose between coffee or golf.

Band members are split with their preferences. This particular day, Brad Tursi and Trevor Rosen opt for golf while Matthew Ramsey, Geoff Sprung and Whit Sellers linger on the bus then forage a citrus fruit off a nearby tree. Judging by their faces, they might have preferred golf.

Old Dominion’s episode of “On The Road” debuts at 5p/4c today on CMT’s Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.



CMT caught up with the “I Was On a Boat That Day” singers in St. Augustine, Fla., as the group wrapped 2021 with two sold-out shows on their We Are Old Dominion tour. Members took CMT cameras golfing, riding motorcycles, and pulled the curtain back on the road family the band has built over the last 14 years.

Other artists featured on “On The Road” include Little Big Town and Miranda Lambert, plus an “Off The Road” spin-off with Lauren Alaina, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Jon Pardi and more. Check out past episodes here.