Pics: Kane Brown and wife Katelyn Opt for Sentimental New Tattoos

Kane and Katelyn Brown honor their new daughter with tattoos

Kayne Brown and his wife Katelyn have two daughters so to keep things even, the couple had to get a tattoo for each of them.

Kingsley Rose was born in 2019 and the couple revealed Kodi Jane’s birth at the end of December.

In January of 2020, Kane Brown played Staples Center in Los Angeles and the couple’s friend and tattoo artist Bubba Irwin set up a station at the venue and inked Kingsley’s name on the new parents.

“When Kane played the Staples Center, our friend Bubba came out and tattooed ’Kingsley’ on my arm and on Kane’s neck,” Katelyn said at the time.

Wednesday the couple shared a photo on Instagram of fresh tattoos of Kodi’s name. Kane has Kodi’s name written on his hand while Katelyn opted for Kodi Jane ink on the inside of her arm.

Kane captioned the picture of the couple holding hands: “Kodi Jane ❤️”

The Browns, who wed in 2018, kept Katelyn’s pregnancy a secret and surprised fans and friends on Dec. 31 when they revealed Kodi’s birth, which happened on Dec. 30.

“Blessed with another beautiful angel Kodi Jane Brown… we love you so much 💕,” Katelyn posted.

Kane previously said that he wanted sons before Kingsley was born, but that those days are over.

“I’ve always wanted a son until I had Kingsley and now I’m good with all my girls 😘,” he said.

Katelyn said keeping her pregnancy a secret was the “best decision I’ve ever made.”

“These past 9 months have been so sacred and special to me,” she said on social media. “Soaking in special moments with my daughter and husband without the influence of social media and outside world made this time that much more intimate and unforgettable. Thank you for all the kind messages and love. I am so grateful and blessed to be these little girls mama and can not wait to raise strong, confident, sweet little ladies with you @kanebrown_music … you are the man we all look up to ❣️”