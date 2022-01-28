CMT Premiere: Jessica Willis Fisher Incinerates Painful Memories in “Fire Song”

Country music fans met Jessica Willis Fisher when she starred in two reality shows alongside her parents and 11 siblings called “The Willis Clan.”
The siblings were homeschooled, played in a family band and competed in dance competitions. They plastered smiles across their faces on stage to hide the horrors of their real lives. Their father, Toby Willis, was jailed in 2017 and sentenced to 40 years in prison for child rape. Fisher was one of his victims.
“Fire Song,” which she wrote with Grammy winner Jon Randall, is her story. The video, directed by Quinton Cook, brings “Fire Song” to life.
