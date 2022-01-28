CMT Premiere: Jessica Willis Fisher Incinerates Painful Memories in “Fire Song”

</noscript> </div>

Fisher said fire serves as the central analogy in the song’s lyrics, and she wanted the visuals in the video to deliver that sense of danger and drama.

“It takes courage to face the reality of a dark situation and honestly, it can get worse before it gets better,” Fisher says. “But you are worth the fight, and sometimes the only way to survive is to let everything burn to the ground and start over.”

Seeing an artistic interpretation of her story come to life in the music video was “surreal,” she says.

“It’s been a while since I had been on camera, so that’s always a little weird for me,” she explains. “I don’t love the gaze of the lens, but I love sharing my art and telling stories. I was super excited and grateful to be able to do this through this special video.”