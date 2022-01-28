Music

The Round-Up: New Music from Maddie & Tae, Morgan Wade, Levi Hummon and more

Caitlyn Smith brings her anthemic "Higher," while The Shires also reach for the atmosphere with "I See Stars" and Chase Matthews delivers the "Born for This," the male version of Sugarland's "Baby Girl."
by 26m ago

Maddie & Tae, Morgan Wade, and Levi Hummon are joined by British duo The Shires, Nashville-area native Chase Matthew and powerhouse singer/songwriter Caitlyn Smith as artists releasing new music this week.

