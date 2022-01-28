The Round-Up: New Music from Maddie & Tae, Morgan Wade, Levi Hummon and more

</noscript> </div>

Lyrics include: If you don’t love her, leave her| Tell her that you’re done| Just don’t make her look dumb for loving you

The women’s voices wrap the song like a caress but carry some teeth when they say: “She’s the kind to go find|The best side of the worst kind, like you.”

“Don’t Make Her Look Dumb” is from Maddie & Tae’s “Through The Madness Vol. 1” that is out now.

