Watch: Sugarland’s Jennifer Nettles Is ’80s Televangelist in “The Righteous Gemstones” Sunday

Country music fans always knew Jennifer Nettles was a gem; now the rest of the world will, too.

This Sunday, Nettles will return to television when she picks up her role as Aimee Lee Gemstone on the HBO Max TV series “The Righteous Gemstones.” Nettles plays Dr. Eli Gemstone’s (John Goodman) deceased wife in a second-generation family of wealthy, over-the-top televangelists. Eli mourns the loss of his wife – who only appears in flashback scenes – while the other characters stir up ungodly amounts of trouble.

“Aimee-Leigh is pretty natural to me, once I tapped into my Southern Baptist roots,” Nettles, a Georgia native, told Gold Derby. “Aimee-Leigh was their rock and is definitely the most sympathetic.”

Nettles explained to Gold Derby that her character was incorporated into the show to give them a route to expand the narrative and add some plot diversity.

“They wanted to veer off from the direct storyline and offer a little backstory of how this family came to be,” she said. “In addition to this being obviously a story ⁠that has commentary on religion, it has commentary on hypocrisy, it has so much ⁠— it’s also a story of family. That’s the biggest context.”

