CMT Premiere: Katie Linendoll Is No Dummy in “Renaissance Lady”

Emmy-winning TV personality Katie Linendoll co-stars with mannequins in her new music video.
If Katie Linendoll looks familiar, it’s likely because she’s an Emmy-award-winning TV personality best known for appearing on Rachael Ray’s show, The Weather Channel and CBS Sports Radio, where she introduces new technologies.

However, Linendoll is dipping her toe into country music with her new song and video, “Renaissance Lady,” that debuted on CMT today.

