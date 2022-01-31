Luke Bryan Reveals 30-plus City Raised Up Right Tour

See Luke Bryan's tour dates for his RAISED UP RIGHT TOUR

There might be snow on the ground, but Luke Bryan has his eyes on summer.

Bryan, a five-time entertainer of the year and judge on “American Idol,” revealed plans for his RAISED UP RIGHT TOUR that launches in June. He’s bringing Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny and DJ Rock along for the ride, which will wind through more than 30 cities before concluding in late October.

“My favorite place to be is on stage performing to country music fans,” Bryan said in a statement. “So thankful every night when I walk out on that stage and know you are there to have a blast along beside me. It never gets old.”

Tickets for Bryan’s RAISED UP RIGHT TOUR go on sale 10 a.m. (local time) Friday at Lukebryan.com. Bryan’s fan club members can buy tickets starting 8 a.m. Tuesday at https://www.lukebryan.com/all-access-pass.

RAISED UP RIGHT TOUR Schedule:

6/9/2022

Charleston, WV

Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center

7/7/2022

Virginia Beach, VA

Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

7/8/2022

Raleigh, NC

Coastal Credit Union Music Park

7/9/2022

Atlanta, GA

Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

7/21/2022

Bristow, VA

Jiffy Lube Live

7/22/2022

Charlotte, NC

PNC Music Pavilion

7/28/2022

Gilford, NH

Bank of NH Pavilion

7/29/2022

Gilford, NH

Bank of NH Pavilion

7/30/2022

Hartford, CT

Xfinity Theatre

8/5/2022

Milwaukee, WI

American Family Insurance Amphitheater

8/14/2022

Saratoga Springs, NY

Saratoga Performing Arts Center

8/18/2022

Birmingham, AL

Oak Mountain Amphitheatre**

8/19/2022

Knoxville, TN

Thompson-Boling Arena

8/20/2022

Indianapolis, IN

Ruoff Music Center

8/25/2022

San Antonio, TX

AT&T Center ++

8/26/2022

Lafayette, LA

Cajundome

8/27/2022

New Orleans, LA

Smoothie King Center

9/8/2022

Kansas City, MO

T-Mobile Center

9/9/2022

St. Louis, MO

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

9/10/2022

Chicago, IL

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

9/29/2022

Estero, FL

Hertz Arena*

9/30/2022

West Palm Beach, FL

iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

10/1/2022

Tampa, FL

MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/6/2022

Southaven, MS

Landers Center**

10/7/2022

Bossier City, LA

Brookshire Grocery Arena

10/8/2022

Little Rock, AR

Simmons Bank Arena

10/13/2022

Biloxi, MS

Mississippi Coast Coliseum**

10/14/2022

Huntsville, AL

The Orion Amphitheater**

10/15/2022

Peoria, IL

Peoria Civic Center

10/27/2022

Greenville, SC

Bon Secours Wellness Arena

10/28/2022

Jacksonville, FL

VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena*

**Mitchell only +DJ Rock

*Riley only + DJ Rock

++ on sale 3/25, 10am