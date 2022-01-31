Luke Bryan Reveals 30-plus City Raised Up Right Tour

There might be snow on the ground, but Luke Bryan has his eyes on summer.
Bryan, a five-time entertainer of the year and judge on “American Idol,” revealed plans for his RAISED UP RIGHT TOUR that launches in June. He’s bringing Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny and DJ Rock along for the ride, which will wind through more than 30 cities before concluding in late October.
“My favorite place to be is on stage performing to country music fans,” Bryan said in a statement. “So thankful every night when I walk out on that stage and know you are there to have a blast along beside me. It never gets old.”
Tickets for Bryan’s RAISED UP RIGHT TOUR go on sale 10 a.m. (local time) Friday at Lukebryan.com. Bryan’s fan club members can buy tickets starting 8 a.m. Tuesday at https://www.lukebryan.com/all-access-pass.
RAISED UP RIGHT TOUR Schedule:
6/9/2022
Charleston, WV
Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center
7/7/2022
Virginia Beach, VA
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
7/8/2022
Raleigh, NC
Coastal Credit Union Music Park
7/9/2022
Atlanta, GA
Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
7/21/2022
Bristow, VA
Jiffy Lube Live
7/22/2022
Charlotte, NC
PNC Music Pavilion
7/28/2022
Gilford, NH
Bank of NH Pavilion
7/29/2022
Gilford, NH
Bank of NH Pavilion
7/30/2022
Hartford, CT
Xfinity Theatre
8/5/2022
Milwaukee, WI
American Family Insurance Amphitheater
8/14/2022
Saratoga Springs, NY
Saratoga Performing Arts Center
8/18/2022
Birmingham, AL
Oak Mountain Amphitheatre**
8/19/2022
Knoxville, TN
Thompson-Boling Arena
8/20/2022
Indianapolis, IN
Ruoff Music Center
8/25/2022
San Antonio, TX
AT&T Center ++
8/26/2022
Lafayette, LA
Cajundome
8/27/2022
New Orleans, LA
Smoothie King Center
9/8/2022
Kansas City, MO
T-Mobile Center
9/9/2022
St. Louis, MO
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
9/10/2022
Chicago, IL
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
9/29/2022
Estero, FL
Hertz Arena*
9/30/2022
West Palm Beach, FL
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
10/1/2022
Tampa, FL
MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
10/6/2022
Southaven, MS
Landers Center**
10/7/2022
Bossier City, LA
Brookshire Grocery Arena
10/8/2022
Little Rock, AR
Simmons Bank Arena
10/13/2022
Biloxi, MS
Mississippi Coast Coliseum**
10/14/2022
Huntsville, AL
The Orion Amphitheater**
10/15/2022
Peoria, IL
Peoria Civic Center
10/27/2022
Greenville, SC
Bon Secours Wellness Arena
10/28/2022
Jacksonville, FL
VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena*
**Mitchell only +DJ Rock
*Riley only + DJ Rock
++ on sale 3/25, 10am