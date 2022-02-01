2022 CMT Music Awards Receives New Date

The 2022 CMT Music Awards - country music's only fan-voted awards show - will air April 11 on CBS.

Clear your calendar and dust off your party shoes — the 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS has a new date.

CBS and CMT announced the CMT MUSIC AWARDS will air live from Nashville’s Municipal Auditorium and various locations around Music City 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. ET Monday, April 11, on the CBS Television Network.

The 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS – country music’s only entirely fan-voted awards show – marks the first time the program will air live on CBS. While nominations and performances are yet to be announced, it’s a sure bet the 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS will be packed with the genre’s biggest stars and memorable cross-genre performances.



</noscript> </div>

“The biggest and best moments in music are coming to CBS this April,” said Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music, Live Events & Alternative Programming, CBS, in a statement. “The CMT brand is preeminent in the world of country music, and we are thrilled that their team was able to coordinate a new date to bring this marquee event for television to CBS and maximize the power of the ViacomCBS universe behind it.” The 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS program is executive produced by Margaret Comeaux (CMT), John Hamlin (Switched On Entertainment) and Leslie Fram (CMT). Jackie Barba and Heather D. Graffagnino are executives in charge of production. Shanna Strassberg and Taryn Hurd are talent producers. “It’s official: Our three-hour Nashville extravaganza will be LIVE on CBS on April 11 for the first time as part of the Network’s biggest month of music ever,” shared Margaret Comeaux, John Hamlin and Leslie Fram, Executive Producers, CMT MUSIC AWARDS, in a statement. “Expect the most unforgettable CMT MUSIC AWARDS yet, jam-packed with the most star-power, world premiere performances and one-of-a-kind collaborations from in and around Music City.” The 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS show will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. For more information, follow @CMT on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok. Cindy Watts Embedded from www.youtube.com



