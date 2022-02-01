Music

2022 CMT Music Awards Receives New Date

The 2022 CMT Music Awards - country music's only fan-voted awards show - will air April 11 on CBS.
Clear your calendar and dust off your party shoes — the 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS has a new date.

CBS and CMT announced the CMT MUSIC AWARDS will air live from Nashville’s Municipal Auditorium and various locations around Music City 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. ET Monday, April 11, on the CBS Television Network.

The 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS – country music’s only entirely fan-voted awards show – marks the first time the program will air live on CBS. While nominations and performances are yet to be announced, it’s a sure bet the 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS will be packed with the genre’s biggest stars and memorable cross-genre performances.

