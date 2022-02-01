Mickey Guyton To Sing National Anthem at Super Bowl LVI

The Los Angeles Rams will take on the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California, in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, Feb. 13.

Mickey Guyton scored a touchdown of her own Tuesday morning when she shared the news she is slated to perform the National Anthem at Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13.

“What is my life right now?” an elated Guyton said in a video posted on social media. “I need to do like a praise dance or something.”

In the text, she added: 👏🏾Look👏🏾at👏🏾God. I am shook, I am grateful, I am praise dancing…

So excited to be singing the national anthem at #SBLVI on February 13th! @nfl @nbcsports

The Los Angeles Rams will take on the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. The kick-off is at approximately 5:30 p.m. and will air live on NBC and stream on Peacock. In addition Guyton, other Super Bowl LVI entertainment includes Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and Eminem who will play the halftime show.

Guyton’s country music friends jumped in to offer congratulations.

“Go go go!!!!! So happy for you Mama!” Jennifer Nettles said.

“Shut the front door,” Kylie Morgan added. “I’m shook for you. God is good. I’m so incredibly proud of you. No one more deserving.”

Maren Morris added: “Yassssssss! Congratulations, Mickey!”

“Congrats Mickey!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️,” offered Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild.