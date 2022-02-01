WATCH: Restless Road, Chris Young Pay Tribute To Keith Whitley With Chilling Cover Medley

Country trio Restless Road recently joined forces with Chris Young to pay tribute to late country legend Keith Whitley. The harmony-driven TikTok video that features Zach Beeken, Colton Pack, Garrett Nichols, and the “At the End of a Bar” singer created waves on the powerful platform, as it already garnered more than 143.8K views.

While standing in front of a simple black backdrop – Young kicked off the homage medley with “I’m Over You,” a track from Whitley’s third and final studio album, “I Wonder Do You Think of Me.” As his deep southern twang perfectly executes the moving melody, the men of Restless Road shift gears with the high-energy hit “When You Say Nothing At All.”

As the breakout trio showcases their goosebump-provoking rendition, Young is seen smiling ear-to-ear and grooving to the chart-topping hit. Beeken busted out into “I’m No Stranger To The Rain,” before Young casually chimed in on “Don’t Close Your Eyes.”

Following the final, yet flawless falsetto – fans took to the comments to praise the group and the award-winning musician.

“Probably one of my favorite mashups!! So perfect,” shared a TikTok user. “I just fell in love with @chrisyoungmusic all over again,” revealed another.

Young even shared his gratitude and love for the country icon under the video, “Always been a Keith Whitley fan! Thanks for asking me to do this.” The country hitmaker, Keith Whitley known for his honky-tonk anthems, passed away at just 33-years-old from an alcohol overdose in 1989.

Whitley’s legacy still lives on today, as he paved a path not only in country music but also in the bluegrass genre. Shortly after his death, the track “I’m No Stranger to the Rain” scored an ACM Award for single of the year. Unfortunately, Whitley never had the opportunity to celebrate his records going gold or platinum.

It wasn’t until 1990 when his LP, “I Wonder Do You Think of Me,” received gold and the 11-track collection Greatest Hits went platinum in 1993. Whitley’s mashup did not come as a surprise to fans, as the group got its start on social media by sharing chilling covers and mixes.

While wrapping up their time on the Blessed & Free Tour, the group asked multi-platinum artist Kane Brown to take a jab and harmonize on a Randy Travis mix. “Thx for paving the way for guys like us 🙏,” the group captioned the video. “Y’all did it better than I ever did! What an honor to have those 4 awesome guys behind those four great voices sing my music! Tears…and smiles,” replied Travis.

Restless Road recently released their love-centric anthem, “Growing Old With You,” and is gearing up for their headlining Bar Friends Tour.