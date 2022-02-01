Kenny Chesney Congratulates “Friend” Tom Brady After NFL Retirement

Hitmaker Kenny Chesney took to social media early Tuesday morning (Feb.1) to acknowledge Tom Brady’s difficult decision to take a step back from the game.

“Very proud of my friend @TomBrady,” the artist captioned the photo. “You inspired us all with your work ethic and passion. Congrats pal,” he added.

The picture that captured the attention of country music and sports fans alike, displays Chesney and Brady side-by-side showing off diamond-encrusted Super Bowl rings.

The heartfelt congratulatory message follows the announcement that Brady’s professional NFL run has officially come to an end. After 22 seasons, the beloved athlete decided to hang up his cleats and channel his energy towards new ventures.

“I have always believed the sport of football is an ‘all-in’ proposition – if a 100% competitive commitment isn’t there, you won’t succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game,” he said in a recent statement on social media. “There is a physical, mental, and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential. And I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life. This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore,” the seven-time Super Bowl champion added.

The former quarterback continued to show gratitude towards his supportive coaches, teammates, and even the competitors he faced while out on the field.

“As I sit here now, however, I think of all the great players and coaches I was privileged to play with and against – the competition was fierce and deep, JUST HOW WE LIKE IT,” he revealed in the lengthy notice. “But the friendships and relationships are just as fierce and deep. I will remember and cherish these memories and re-visit them often. I feel like the luckiest person in the world.”

After Brady broadcasted his final goodbye to the sport as an athlete, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers thanked him for his legendary contribution to the team on Twitter. “Forever a part of Buccaneers history. Thank you for everything, Tom Brady.”



Chesney's love for football and relationship with Brady does not come as a surprise, as his hit track "The Boys of Fall" justifies what the Sunday game means to him. "'Boys of Fall' is a perfect description of how I grew up and where I grew up," the award-winning singer previously told Billboard. "That song meant so much to me, and I thought, 'Wow, there's a lot of kids out there and a lot of people that have that feeling in their lives.' There's a line in the song that says,'In little towns like mine, that's all we got.' And that's the way it was in East Tennessee, and still is." Country music fans have the chance to hear the football-inspired anthem live and in-person on his upcoming summer tour with Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, and Carly Pearce.




