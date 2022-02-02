Dolly Parton Nominated for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Alongside Eminem, Beck and More

</noscript> </div>

Now through April 29, fans can vote every day at vote.rockhall.com or the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame museum in Cleveland. The top five artists selected by fans will comprise a “fans’ ballot” that will be tallied with the other ballots to choose the 2022 Inductees.

Inductees for The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class of 2022 will be announced in May. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Induction Ceremony will occur this fall.