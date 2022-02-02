Dolly Parton Nominated for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Alongside Eminem, Beck and More

by
Cindy Watts
35m ago
Is there anything
Dolly Parton can’t do?
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation announced its 17 nominees for 2022 induction today, and Dolly Parton is on the list.
Other artists up for consideration are Beck, Pat Benatar, Kate Bush, DEVO, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Judas Priest, Fela Kuti, MC5, New York Dolls, Rage Against The Machine, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, A Tribe Called Quest and Dionne Warwick.
“This year’s ballot recognizes a diverse group of incredible artists, each who has had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture,” said John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, in a statement. “Their music not only moved generations but also influenced the sound of countless artists that followed.”
To be eligible for nomination, an artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years before the year of nomination. Beck, Eminem, Duran Duran, Parton, Richie, Simon, and A Tribe Called Quest received their first nomination this year. 2022 is Eminem’s first year of eligibility.
While Parton isn’t celebrated as a rock artist, she is a beloved pop culture icon who is the most honored female country singer-songwriter in history. The Sevierville, Tennessee, native has earned 25 RIAA-certified gold, platinum, and multi-platinum awards, 26 No. 1 country songs, and recently reached the top spot on Billboard’s Christian Airplay Chart for her duet Zach Williams of “There Was Jesus.” She received her first Dove Award for short-form video for her collaboration with for King & Country on “God Only Knows.” Parton is the first artist to have topped Billboard’s Adult Contemporary, Christian AC Songs, Hot Country Songs, Christian Airplay, Country Airplay and Dance/Mix Show Airplay radio charts. She has 44 Top 10 country albums, a record for any artist, and 110 charted singles over the past 50-plus years.
In addition to her record-setting music career, Parton received an Emmy Award for Outstanding Television Movie for “Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square.” She starred in movies ranging from “Steel Magnolias” to “9 to 5,” and her “I Will Always Love You” became a signature hit for Whitney Houston. Outside of music, many children know her as the book lady. Parton has donated over 173 million books to children worldwide through her Imagination Library. Next month, she will release her novel “Run Rose Run” that she co-authored with James Patterson and an album of songs inspired by the book.
A voting body of more than 1,000 international artists, historians, and members of the music industry cast ballots to determine the nominees based on criteria such as an artist’s musical influence on other artists, length and depth of career and the body of work, innovation, and superiority in style and technique.
Now through April 29, fans can vote every day at
vote.rockhall.com or the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame museum in Cleveland. The top five artists selected by fans will comprise a “fans’ ballot” that will be tallied with the other ballots to choose the 2022 Inductees.
Inductees for The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class of 2022 will be announced in May. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Induction Ceremony will occur this fall.