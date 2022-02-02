Music

Dolly Parton Nominated for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Alongside Eminem, Beck and More

Other nominees for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame include Pat Benatar, Duran Duran, Eminem and Rage Against The Machine
Is there anything Dolly Parton can’t do?

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation announced its 17 nominees for 2022 induction today, and Dolly Parton is on the list.
Other artists up for consideration are Beck, Pat Benatar, Kate Bush, DEVO, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Judas Priest, Fela Kuti, MC5, New York Dolls, Rage Against The Machine, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, A Tribe Called Quest and Dionne Warwick.

