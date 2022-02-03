Shania Twain Reveals She Wants To Collaborate With Harry Styles

</noscript> </div>

According to Twain, the two are no longer strangers. In fact, they have each other on speed dial. “Harry and I are texting friends. Yes, I’m bragging,” the country trailblazer said while laughing. In previous interviews, Twain did not hesitate to mention that working with Harry Styles would be a “dream collaboration.”

“You and I should definitely do a duet together,” the country-pop princess recently said on the radio show directly addressing the pop phenomenon. “We could do a version of one of your songs. I love your music. We could do a version of one of my songs, or we could just write a song from scratch and go from there.”

#TBT 1998 in my favourite print… leopard print! I have no idea where this jacket is now… I love it I wish I could find it!

: Michael Okoniewski/Getty Images pic.twitter.com/PZo6l9Jxgc — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) May 20, 2021

Following her brilliant idea to cook up some magic in the studio, she touched upon their shared passion for fashion. Styles has eye-catching staples such as tailored suits, bell-bottom pants, fresh suspenders, and of course, leopard print.

“One thing that I think is really cool that we share is we like to wear leopard print. Leopard print is a Shania Twain signature print, but Harry Styles can borrow it, of course, because he’s so cute and talented. So yeah, you’ve got my permission. Go ahead. Wear it. Just don’t wear it out,” she gushed while giving her fashionista blessing.

LOVE ON TOUR 2022. TICKETS ON SALE NOW. pic.twitter.com/7lMrVXaG4V — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) January 28, 2022

The two are currently grinding and dominating under the spotlight. Twain recently brought her country twang to sin city, as her Las Vegas residency is in full swing and Harry Styles just included more dates on his Love On Tour.