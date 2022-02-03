Shania Twain Reveals She Wants To Collaborate With Harry Styles

Country legend Shania Twain officially confirmed that she is head-over-heels for pop sensation Harry Styles.
On the latest episode of Home Now Radio on Apple Music Hits, the powerhouse vocalist sparked a conversation around joining forces with the British heartthrob and revealed that she’s a very “big fan.”
“I’m really a big fan of Harry Styles, and he’s apparently a fan of mine as well,” the five-time Grammy award-winner shared. “He likes to sing ‘You’re Still The One,’ and he performs it sometimes in his show, his live show, which is really cool and a huge compliment,” she added.
The “Watermelon Sugar” singer is known for putting his own twist and Harry flare on popular tracks. For instance, he has played with “Girl Crush” by Little Big Town, Lizzo’s “Juice,” and Fleetwood Mac’s hot hit “The Chain.” In 2017 his devoted fan base snagged their tickets to the Harry Styles Live On Tour in a matter of seconds, leaving the hitmaker to expand his run into 2018.