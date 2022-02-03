Kane Brown Praises Wife Katelyn for Being “My Rockstar”

Kane Brown is taking a minute to say thank you.

Kane, who only has two dates left on his Blessed and Free Tour, hit pause on Thursday to show his appreciation for his team and his wife, Katelyn.

“I just want to thank everyone on my team who made this possible, also to the venue people, the fans, and artist!!” Brown wrote on social media. “BUT MOST IMPORTANTLY my baby @katelynbrown. Two babies at the house while I’m on the road for the last month and still holding the fort down. Your basically super woman and I just wanted you and let everyone else know how appreciative I am of you! My rockstar ❤️

The couple are parents to daughters Kingsley, 2, and Kodi, who was born on Jan. 30. The Browns kept Katelyn’s second pregnancy a secret from the public until the baby arrived, which the new mother said was “the best decision I’ve ever made.”

“Soaking in special moments with my daughter and husband without the influence of social media and outside world made this time that much more intimate and unforgettable,” she wrote on Instagram.

Recently, the couple paid tribute to their youngest when one of their friends came to Kane’s Los Angeles tour stop and tattooed her the baby’s name on her parents.

“Mom and Dad matching again✨✨✨ Kodi Jane,” Katelyn wrote.

Kane’s Blessed and Free Tour wraps Sunday in Las Vegas.