Maddie & Tae’s Maddie Font Shares “Terrifying” Days of Taylor Kerr’s Hospitalization

Maddie & Tae had their winter tour and their album release all planned. By this point in the month, the women thought they would be two-thirds of the way through their 2022 CMT Next Women of Country Tour Presents: All Song No Static Tour dates and that Taylor Kerr still had about eight weeks left in her pregnancy. But that’s not what happened.
In December, Kerr experienced pregnancy complications that confined her to the hospital, and they had to reschedule their tour. Kerr’s daughter, Leighton, was born approximately three months early in January. And while Kerr is at the hospital caring for her premature – but strong – baby girl, Maddie Font is spreading the word about their new album “Through The Madness Vol. 1” that is out now.