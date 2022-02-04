WATCH: Tim McGraw Covers ‘Tiny Dancer’ On ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ And Talks About Personal Relationship With Tom Hanks

</noscript> </div>

When Colbert held up a picture of McGraw and Hank side by side in 1883, the singer quickly smiled and uttered that Tom Hanks is a “cool cat.” Surprisingly, McGraw has had a close connection with Hank and Rita Wilson for quite some time.

“Their kids and our kids have been family friends for a long time. We have been on vacations together. My middle daughter and their youngest son went to college together. Just great people,” he added before going down a rabbit hole about Hank’s remarkable role.

“This cameo thing came up, and I called Tom and said, ‘Look, I don’t want to put any pressure on you, I know you’re Tom Hanks, and you can do anything you want to do in the world, but If there’s any chance you’d be interested in this cameo,” McGraw continued. “He goes, ‘Tell me when and where, and I’ll be there.’ He showed up, so sweet, he went to everybody on set [and] shook hands, took pictures with everybody. He couldn’t have been nice. It was really special,” he concluded.

The binge-worthy series shares the origin story of the Dutton family. The cast includes several notable names in the industry – LaMonica Garrett, Sam Elliott, Faith Hill, Billy Bob Thornton, and Hank’s wife, Rita Wilson.

Before McGraw stopped by The Late Show, Faith Hill was on the night before (Feb.1) to break down her role as Margaret Dutton.






