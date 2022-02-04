WATCH: Tim McGraw Covers ‘Tiny Dancer’ On ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ And Talks About Personal Relationship With Tom Hanks

Country music icon Tim McGraw made a guest appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday, Feb. 2, to discuss his role as James Dutton on the hit television series, 1883.
The musician turned Hollywood star revealed what it was like to work in extreme weather conditions with wife and fellow artist Faith Hill, touched upon his personal relationship with Tom Hanks, and even rubbed elbows with Martha Stewart.
Following Colbert’s interview with McGraw, the late-night host knew he couldn’t let the hitmaker leave without hearing his critically acclaimed vocals live and in person. Right before the show cut to a commercial break – Colbert reached beside his desk and said, “I was hoping, would you mind…we have a mic here,” he pointed while continuing to persuade the legend.