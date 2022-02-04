The Round Up: New Music From Cole Swindell, Kassi Ashton and more

</noscript> </div>

“’Dates In Pickup Trucks’ is meant to be sang along to, with the wheels rolling you forward and the speakers taking you back,” Ashton said in a statement.

While “Dates In Pickup Trucks” is her first radio single, her popular streaming releases include “California, Missouri,” “Hopeless,” and “Violins,” which were released by UMG Nashville in conjunction with Interscope Records.

-Cindy Watts

