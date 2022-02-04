Music

The Round Up: New Music From Cole Swindell, Kassi Ashton and more

Erin Kinsey and Karley Scott Collins sing about hometowns and Heaven in this week's round up.
Fridays are for new music and this week is heavy on debuts. Kassi Ashton dropped her debut single for country radio “Dates In Pickup Trucks” while newcomer Karley Scott Collins shared her major-label debut, “Heavenly.” Cole Swindell revealed plans for his fourth studio album “Stereotype” and a new love ballad “I’m Gonna Let Her” along with it.

