WATCH: Thomas Rhett Surprise Kane Brown, Chase Rice & Restless Road For “Famous Friends”

Country hitmaker Thomas Rhett recently made a guest appearance on Kane Brown’s Blessed And Free Tour in Phoenix, AZ. On Thursday, February 3, the “Country Again” singer joined Brown, Chase Rice, and Restless Road on stage to perform the good-vibe anthem, “Famous Friends.”

Casually dressed in a flannel and camouflage Yeti hat, the multi-platinum artist rolled out from backstage with a T-shirt gun in hand and a microphone in the other. While interacting with the rowdy crowd, Rhett harmonized with Kane and his tour mates on the award-winning track.

While the group of country music heartthrobs started the party – the Phoenix Suns mascot and former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner surprised the group under the spotlight. Following the star-studded act, Colton Pack from Restless Road snagged a photo with Rhett and pointed out their similar feature characteristics.

“Doppelgänger vibes @ThomasRhett & @ColtonPack_,” shared the trio on Twitter. “Separated at birth? @ThomasRhett 😂,” said Pack on Instagram.

Country music fans were instantly blown away by their eye-catching resemblance, “Twins 4 sure,” replied a Twitter user under the photo. “It’s crazy??,” mentioned another.

Kane Brown kicked off his tour on October 1 in Sacramento, California, with the men of Restless Road and Jordan Davis. However, the headliner extended an invitation to Chase Rice to hop on the second leg of the historic trek for 2022. Brown is currently the first country musician to ever hit every NBA basketball arena in the nation during one consecutive run.

While today (February 4) was set to be their last performance in Las Vegas, the 28-year-old megastar recently announced an extension and included 12 more dates. The third leg will begin on May 7 in Chattanooga, Tenn., and will wrap up in Uncasville, Conn. in June.

Chase Rice has become a mainstay on the tour, yet Walker Hayes and Raelynn will be making a grand appearance on specific dates.

“Here’s some new dates and new friends!” Brown wrote on social media. “Pre-sale registration live now at kanebrown.com also Canada my team is still working on it,” he added full of excitement.