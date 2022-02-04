Music

Chris Stapleton Put His Daughter on the Phone with Adele

Chris Stapleton's "You Should Probably Leave" is No. 1, but he's already thinking about new music.
by 1h ago

When a father hands his daughter his cell phone to chat, typically, it might be with Grandma.

If your dad is Chris Stapleton, Adele is on the other end of the line.

Stapleton recorded “Easy On Me” with Adele last year, and his daughter got a serious perk.

“When Adele called me to ask me to do it, I did stick her on the phone with my daughter real quick,” Stapleton said on Audacy’s Katie & Company. “I said, ’Here, talk to Adele real quick. I got a little bit of dad points there, I think, so that was fun.”

Stapleton said Adele couldn’t have been nicer to his little girl.

“She’s so good at verbalizing and conversing and making people feel good, so she obviously was a wonderful conversationalist in that moment,” he explained.

Embedded from www.youtube.com.