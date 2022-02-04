Chris Stapleton Put His Daughter on the Phone with Adele

Stapleton recorded “Easy On Me” with Adele last year, and his daughter got a serious perk.
“When Adele called me to ask me to do it, I did stick her on the phone with my daughter real quick,” Stapleton said on Audacy’s Katie & Company. “I said, ’Here, talk to Adele real quick. I got a little bit of dad points there, I think, so that was fun.”
Stapleton said Adele couldn’t have been nicer to his little girl.
“She’s so good at verbalizing and conversing and making people feel good, so she obviously was a wonderful conversationalist in that moment,” he explained.