Michelle Branch of The Wreckers Welcomes Baby Daughter

Country duo The Wreckers wowed country music fans with their hit "Leave The Pieces" in 2006 before splitting a couple of years later.

Michelle Branch, who country music fans know as one half of The Wreckers, and her husband Patrick Carney, a member of The Black Keys, are new parents.

“Welcome to the world, sweet Willie girl ❤️,” Branch shared on Instagram. “Willie Jacquet Carney was born on 2/2/22. She’s named after Patrick’s grandmother Willie Madge and has my mother’s maiden name/my middle name. We’re so in love 🥰”

Carney said on his Instagram feed that baby Willie was born at 7:12 a.m. and was “7 pounds 5 ounces and 18 FEET HEIGHT.”

Willie joins the couple’s son Rhys, who was born in 2018.

Willie is a rainbow baby for Branch, who revealed she had a miscarriage in an emotional post in December of 2020.

“Just when we were rounding third and heading home (A baseball metaphor?! I know.),” Branch wrote. “2020 was like, ‘nah, I ain’t done yet.’ December decided to really finish us off with a bang! No, literally. A bomb went off in downtown Nashville yesterday. And to further twist a dagger in my heart, I experienced my first miscarriage (ugh! Motherfucker!) But alas, between the crying and binge eating of Christmas cookies, I decided to put on lipstick and a dress. We drank champagne alllll day. Made an incredible meal and sang Christmas songs snuggled up by a roaring fire. 5 more days until 2021. I’m limping to the finish line. These people, my precious family, my husband, sister and kids have been the MVP’s. I couldn’t imagine spending a year isolated with anyone else. Happy Christmas, everyone xx”

Branch’s friends offered their congratulations.

Tiffany Fallon, who is married to Rascal Flatts’ Joe Don Rooney, wrote: “She’s perfection. 💜💜”

Margo Price added: “perfect lil face 🥺🥰”