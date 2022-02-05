Sam Williams says: "They took my grief process, my spirit, my money, my car, my home, and everything possible in order to 'protect me.' Well, I need protection from them."

Watch: Sam Williams Claims Hank Williams Jr. Placed Him in a Conservatorship – He Wants Out

Sam Williams, the youngest son of Hank Williams, Jr., posted a video to YouTube claiming his father, half-sister and an attorney placed him in a conservatorship in August of 2020.

He wants out.

In the since-deleted silent video, Williams holds up white sheets of paper with the words handwritten in big red letters.

Williams, who released his critically acclaimed “Glasshouse Children” in August of 2021, said the conservatorship happened abruptly 55 days after his sister Katie Williams Dunning’s tragic death.

He referenced the video in a series of Tweets posted on Feb. 2.

Watch the video here.

Williams’ idolized his sister, who died in a car accident on June 13, 2020.

The last slide of the video reads: I WANT OUT.

TMZ reported the caption on the clip said, “I’ve been quiet a long time now. I want out of this, and I don’t mind people knowing. They took my grief process, my spirit, my money, my car, my home, and everything possible in order to ’protect me.’ Well, I need protection from them.”

In addition to: “I have worked my broken heart to quits since my dear Katie left for Home. I do not deserve this. This is a scary step but I don’t see what else to do here. I am ashamed of my family and embarrassed. I am beyond done. I have my spirit back. Get. Me. Out. Please.”

Williams has been present at events with his father in recent months. In November, Hank Williams Jr. was inducted in the Country Music Hall of Fame, and his son was with him.

Williams told People in August of 2020 that he “definitely broke and went through a really, really, really hard time.”

Through tears, he explained: “I’m still climbing out of it. But it’s the ’still climbing’ part that is the most important. That’ll just always be a big part of my story.”