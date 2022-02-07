Chris Lane had some “Big, Big Plans” for his future, but being a father was not one of them.

Chris Lane Opens Up About Fatherhood, Says Wife Lauren Inspired Him To Become A Dad

Country hitmaker Chris Lane and wife Lauren Bushnell welcomed their first child, son Dutton Walker Lane into the world on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Tucked away in a Nashville, Tennessee hospital, Lane and the Bachelor alum became parents – a title that the musician thought he would never hold.

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight, the multi-platinum artist confessed that he never wanted to have children and mentioned that marriage was never in the books for him.

“I never wanted kids,” Lane voiced to the publication. “I honestly never wanted to get married. None of that.”

While showing off the inside of his decked-out tour bus – Lane opened up with ET reporter Cassie DiLaura about fatherhood.

“The day he was born, and I haven’t told anybody this, but I cried my eyes out because I felt like I was praying, ‘Lord, thank you so much for not listening to me for all those years that I said I never wanted that,” Lane told DiLaura with tears swelling in his eyes. “I wouldn’t have known what I was missing out on,” he added.

Words can’t describe the love i feel inside my heart for this little man! Thanks for all the prayers I will never understand how Lauren birthed a 9 pound baby! DUTTON WALKER LANE welcome to the world pic.twitter.com/M9CWKm1d4L — Chris Lane (@iamchrislane) June 11, 2021

The “Fill Them Boots” singer continued to reveal that Dutton was “truly the best thing in the world,” but he credits Bushnell for quickly changing his perspective on starting a family. “I feel like when you meet somebody that makes you want to change your mindset and then makes you want that…,” he stressed.

Sparks between the two started to fly back in 2018 when they went on a tropical getaway together, yet Bushnell told People Magazine that Lane’s stance on marriage and children made her feel quite uneasy.

“He talked about how he wanted to be single forever, how he didn’t know if he wanted kids,” she recalled. “Chris decided to use our entire trip to scare me away completely.”

While on the luxury trip to the Bahamas, the influencer confessed that she was “very guarded,” as her main priority was to protect her heart. While their desires were not aligned, the two managed to work their differences out.

It wasn’t long until the award-winning performer dropped down on one knee with a 3.5-carat emerald-cut diamond. On the heels of his engagement-inspired anthem, the two tied the knot and had an intimate garden party-like wedding at 12Tenn.

Fast forward to the present day, and the two are now adapting to their new normal as parents. Lane gushed to ET and revealed that they would like to make Dutton a big brother one day.

“I know Lauren wants a little girl eventually,” he said, full of excitement. “So, I want that for her. I prayed hard for a little boy, and I have that. So, now I want what she wants.”

While opening up about his tight-knit family, Lane did not fail to mention that he has a new single called “Howdy” on the way. Fans could expect a witty anthem that reflects on Lauren’s relationships, including her short-lived engagement with Bachelor star Ben Higgins. The country star is currently on his headline Fill Them Boots Tour with support from Tyler Rich, ERNEST, and Nashville newcomer Lily Rose. Tickets are currently available for purchase here.