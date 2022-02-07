Chris Stapleton Scores Another No. 1 with “You Should Probably Leave”

Country music fans are raising a glass of “Tennessee Whiskey” in honor of Chris Stapleton’s new career No.1. The five-time Grammy award winner is currently gracing the top of the Mediabase Country Radio chart and Billboard’s Country Airplay chart with single, “You Should Probably Leave.”
Before Stapleton nabbed the top spot on the Mediabase chart, Jordan Davis’ smash hit “Buy Dirt” featuring Luke Bryan was sitting at the top for two consecutive weeks. While the sentimental track was at No.1, “You Should Probably Leave” was runner-up.
Stapleton’s other No.1 singles include “Broken Halos” and “Starting Over.” Back in 2015, the soulful musician’s rendition of “Tennessee Whiskey” secured the leading position on Billboard’s Hot Country Chart.
Stapleton penned “You Should Probably Leave” alongside Ashley Gorley and Chris DuBois in 2014, but revealed that he had the track in his back pocket for quite some time. In a previous interview with 60 Minutes – Stapleton’s wife Morgane and critically acclaimed producer Dave Cobb disclosed that they tirelessly tried to find “You Should Probably Leave” a home for several years.
“We tried it every record that we recorded, and it was never the right time,” shared Cobb while sitting next to a soundboard. “I have songs on the list still that we tried every time, that I know we will try again,” Morgane chimed in to mention about adding to her husband’s vast catalog.