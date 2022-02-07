Chris Stapleton Scores Another No. 1 with “You Should Probably Leave”

Country music fans are raising a glass of “Tennessee Whiskey” in honor of Chris Stapleton’s new career No.1. The five-time Grammy award winner is currently gracing the top of the Mediabase Country Radio chart and Billboard’s Country Airplay chart with single, “You Should Probably Leave.”

Before Stapleton nabbed the top spot on the Mediabase chart, Jordan Davis’ smash hit “Buy Dirt” featuring Luke Bryan was sitting at the top for two consecutive weeks. While the sentimental track was at No.1, “You Should Probably Leave” was runner-up.

Stapleton’s other No.1 singles include “Broken Halos” and “Starting Over.” Back in 2015, the soulful musician’s rendition of “Tennessee Whiskey” secured the leading position on Billboard’s Hot Country Chart.

Stapleton penned “You Should Probably Leave” alongside Ashley Gorley and Chris DuBois in 2014, but revealed that he had the track in his back pocket for quite some time. In a previous interview with 60 Minutes – Stapleton’s wife Morgane and critically acclaimed producer Dave Cobb disclosed that they tirelessly tried to find “You Should Probably Leave” a home for several years.

“We tried it every record that we recorded, and it was never the right time,” shared Cobb while sitting next to a soundboard. “I have songs on the list still that we tried every time, that I know we will try again,” Morgane chimed in to mention about adding to her husband’s vast catalog.



</noscript> </div>

Cobb continued to say that one day, the chart-topping track instantly just fell into place and wiggled its way onto Stapleton’s 2020 fourth studio album, “Starting Over.” “It didn’t work until one magical night all the stars aligned. And Morgane was like, ’that’s it,'” Cobb told 60 Minutes. “That’s what you’re trying to catch. You’re trying to catch the moment of a performance,” the country sensation added. While backstage at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Stapleton explained the songwriting and recording process. He carefully expressed that there is a strategic purpose behind everything his dream team does and how they each play a vital role. “There’s a synergy to what we do, and we complement each other. I’m really slow, and Dave can be fast, and Morgane can be the voice of reason,” he said while also emphasizing that he never knows when he is working on a No.1 hit. “I don’t think I ever know,” says Stapleton with a small laugh.” There are a lot of songwriters that claim, ’Yeah, I knew the instant we wrote this that it was a six-week No.1, and I was going to get a big, giant check in the mail.’ I really just think those guys are full of shit. I don’t think anybody knows that” he added while speaking with reporter Sharyn Alfonsi. JUST ANNOUNCED: The All-American Road Show goes to Canada with special guest, @ElleKingMusic. Tickets on sale Friday. Visit https://t.co/AG4Hyhv3Lp for more information & sign up for future presale at https://t.co/mdwpy5kNBm Art by @Draplin. pic.twitter.com/FY0lKEhJHP — Chris Stapleton (@ChrisStapleton) November 29, 2021 Stapleton confirmed that the most significant win is “finishing the song.” The critically acclaimed singer is set to bring “You Should Probably Leave” out on the road come April for the second leg of his All-American Road Show Tour. Tiffany Goldstein Embedded from www.youtube.com



