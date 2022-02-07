It’s Garth Brooks 60th Birthday – The Stars Share Memories and Wish Him a Happy Birthday

Ronnie Dunn, Lee Brice, Carly Pearce, Joe Nichols and more share their favorite memories of Garth Brooks and wish him a happy birthday.

Garth Brooks is celebrating his 60th birthday, and his fellow country music singers are anxious to share their memories and wish him well.

“Garth is insanely sincere,” Ronnie Dunn told CMT. “He’s so real it makes you doubt that he’s real, but he’s real.”

Dunn said Brooks approached his wife backstage at an awards show and asked about her father because he had heard the man was sick back in Oklahoma. He asked Dunn’s wife to let him know if there was anything he could do to help – including stopping by to see her dad for a visit.

“My father-in-law was in his 90s and in ill health,” Dunn said. “I had to do a double-take, but he meant it. That’s what makes Garth, Garth. He’s real.”

Dunn added: “Happy birthday, brother, from one Okie to another.”

Brooks recorded “More Than a Memory,” which Lee Brice wrote, and in turn, helped launch his career.

“Sixty years old and a baby yet,” Brice said. “You’ve been one of the biggest influences in my life in a lot of ways. I appreciate you, and I hope you have a great birthday. I hope everybody is well. You all have fun.”

Joe Nichols said “Standing Outside the Fire” was his favorite Garth Brooks song because of the video, which features a boy with Down Syndrome. Nichols’ sister also has Down Syndrome.

“The story was so powerful, and it hit close to home for me and my family,” Nichols said.

“You’ve been so kind to me over and over again, and I don’t deserve any of it,” Nichols added. “Thank you for being an inspiration and a role model for all the people, no matter what your level of success. I’m so thankful that you’re the guy that made it as big as you have because I know if I had made it that big, I wouldn’t have been like that.”

Carly Pearce said “The Dance” was her favorite Garth Brooks song, and Locash chimed in with “One Night a Day” and “Friends in Low Places.”

“It’s one of those songs as a songwriter; the goal is trying to bring people together and tug on those heartstrings,” Locash said. “We want to wish you a happy birthday. It’s unbelievable how good you look.”

Caitlyn Smith added: “Hey man, I hope you’re having an incredible day. I want to thank you for all the years of music and being such an inspiration to us.”