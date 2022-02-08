FGL’s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley Celebrate Opening of Museum Exhibit

In honor of the big day, Hubbard exclusively told PEOPLE that his wife Hayley rolled down the windows and turned on their career-altering record, Here’s to the Good Times. While hits like “Get Your Shine On” and “Round Here” blast through the speakers on the way to the display, Hubbard took note of their drastic growth since the record release in 2012.
“It sounded good,” Hubbard revealed to the publication. “But it’s also funny because I hadn’t listened to that album in years, and a lot’s changed even since then. I mean, that was 10 years ago. Sonically, production-wise, our voices – everything’s changed so much,” he mentioned about the perfect soundtrack that reflects their decade-long career.
The showcase transports fans back in time to when Hubbard and Kelley became friends in college. The memorabilia tells a touching story about their rapid rise to fame and how they successfully solidified their place within the country music scene.
FGL fanatics could expect to see sentimental artifacts such as Hubbard’s saxophone he played growing up, Kelley’s old-fashion baseball cap he wore in high school, Garth Brooks Takamine guitar that was used to co-write “Cruise,” and helmets they sported in the 2016 music video for “May We All.”