Super Bowl LVI: Shania Twain is “Still the One” in Lays commercial with Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen

Picture it: Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen driving a convertible through the desert in 1997, blaring Shania Twain and singing “You’re Still the One” at the top of their lungs.

Throw in an airplane emergency and a zombie bride, and that’s precisely what Lays did for its Super Bowl commercial.



The commercial opens with the actors wearing their tuxedos and sharing a bag of Lays potato chips on the steps of a church. The men flashback to happy times, including their desert road trip, a threatened plane crash where they hyperventilate into potato chip bags, a hostage situation including an evil-looking kidnapper who offers them an assortment of Lays chips on a tray.

When the pair reminisce about Rogen buying his first house, they carry in a box of potato chips, and as a zombie woman speeds toward their heads – Rogen introduces himself while Rudd faints.



Twain comes full circle at the end of the clip when Rogen marries the zombie woman. Rogen and Rudd dance to “You’re Still the One” at the wedding.

The commercial is hardly Twain’s first appearance at the Super Bowl. She played Super Bowl XXXVII’s halftime show in 2003, delivering “Man! I Feel like a Woman!” and “Up!” during a set featuring No Doubt and Sting.

Super Bowl LVI will pit The Los Angeles Rams against the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California at approximately 5:30 p.m. Sunday. The game will air live on NBC and stream on Peacock. Mickey Guyton will perform the National Anthem. Super Bowl LVI entertainment includes Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and Eminem who will play the halftime show.