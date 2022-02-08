Amythyst Kiah wasn’t sure where she fits into country music. A Chattanooga, Tennessee native, Kiah grew up listening to the genre. She loved the melodies and the music, but she couldn’t find herself in its stories.

Kiah attended college at East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, Tennessee. Through the university’s Bluegrass, Old-Time, Country Music program realized the genre was more than she heard on mainstream country radio.

“I realized there’s more than one way to tell a story,” Kiah said. “So, I was able to gain an appreciation for other people’s stories, even if they weren’t related to mine. I also realized I could write my own story, and it’s just as valid as anyone else’s. It was really about the power of telling stories and having confidence that my story had value.”

