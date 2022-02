Country music fans immediately embraced Scotty McCreery’s song “Damn Strait” due in part to all of the George Strait references. And, they should love the song’s music video even more.

McCreery unveiled the video on Tuesday, and it’s packed with details of Strait’s success story as well as old photos of the singer. McCreery filmed the nostalgic clip at Gruene Hall in New Braunfels, Texas, where Strait played for years before signing his record deal and becoming the King of Country Music.



“‘Damn Strait’ is both a classic country heartbreak song as well as a tribute to George Strait,” McCreery said in a statement. “I knew I wanted to film (the video) at a place that paid respect to both elements of the song. When my director Jeff Ray suggested Gruene Hall … I knew that was the perfect location. You can feel the history and the music of country music’s past and present in every inch of that venue. I’ve wanted to visit Gruene Hall for a long time, and now that I have, I’m looking forward to eventually coming back there to do a show.”

“Damn Strait,” written by Trent Tomlinson and Jim Collins, is McCreery’s fastest-rising single of his career. McCreery told CMT that he hopes Strait likes the song.

“He’s the King of Country Music,” McCreery said. “Hopefully, he enjoys this one if he hears it because I sure love singing it. I’m sure he’s heard tribute songs before. For me, what’s not to love? He’s the King. I sure hope he likes it.”

McCreery got his wish. His parents confirmed that Strait did approve of the song when they posted the video to their social media account.

“Here it is!” they wrote. “And George approved!”

“Damn Strait” is from McCreery’s album “Same Truck” that is available now.