Blake Shelton Shares Sweet Tribute To Gwen Stefani On Instagram: ‘Couple Goals’

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and Blake Shelton has set the bar real high.

On Monday (Feb 7), Blake Shelton’s team took to Instagram to share a touching tribute to his rockstar wife, Gwen Stefani. The short montage featured their chart-topping duet “Nobody But You” and various sentimental clips.

“Shefani. #CoupleGoals @gwenstefani – Team BS,” the caption read.

The team perfectly showcases their love for one another, as Shelton appears to be head over heels. The homage begins with the 52-year-old decked out in an eye-catching denim set encrusted with crystal fringe performing to the “Minimum Wage” singer.

Throughout the heartwarming video, the happy couple is seen sharing the spotlight, holding hands, and stealing kisses.

After watching Shelton smooch Stefani multiple times on the cheek and giving her a warm embrace, Country music enthusiasts flooded the comment section to show their endless support and to provide the couple with well-wishes.

“Awesome…pray they feel like this forever!!” gushed a devoted fan. “OMG, my heart feels so happy to see this kind of love 😍,” added another.

It wasn’t long until the blonde powerhouse shared the post to her personal Instagram story. Along with the clip, Stefani included multiple pink hearts to show her love and gratitude.

The two have been on cloud nine since they crossed paths on NBC’s The Voice back in 2015. Shortly after, the multi-platinum artist did not hesitate to pop the question, and the A-lister couple tied the knot at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch.

Before their summertime wedding in 2021, the country songwriter penned an emotion-driven balled called “We Can Reach The Stars” alongside Craig Wiseman. The moving melody that now lives on the deluxe edition of Body Language, initially served as Shelton’s vows to his lovely wife.

“Gwen and I decided we were going to write out own vows for the wedding, but I decided to surprise her by writing a song instead…,” Shelton previously shared on Instagram.

Before the sentimental single was available on streaming platforms, the award-winning artist told Seth Meyers that he was more than ready to share his love for the crossover artist with the public.

“We’re excited about it. I went people to hear it. I mean, my God – I married Gwen Stefani. I want everybody to hear that! That’s the ultimate bragging rights,” he said while laughing.

A close source to the newlyweds recently told PEOPLE that Shelton and Stefani are still in the “honeymoon phase” and “have mastered the art of balancing their busy schedules.” The country crooner and his lovely lady are set to take the stage together at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest in Los Angeles. Fans looking to see their chemistry in person can purchase their tickets, here.