Cody Johnson is Going Viral Over Mac & Cheese

Just call him Cody Johnson, the TikTok star.
Johnson, known for his love of rodeo and poignant lyrics, is having a moment right now on TikTok.
Johnson’s Christmas song “Hat Made of Mistletoe” is enjoying a new viral life because fans just can’t get enough of the line about mac & cheese.
He sings: “’Cause you and me are like mac ’n’ cheese the way we go together|We could ride my pony off into that sunset forever.”
@cojonation #COJONation I love seeing your videos to Hat Made of Mistletoe! Y’all have moves! Keep ‘em coming! #HatMadeOfMistletoe @Kouvr ♬ Hat Made Of Mistletoe – Cody Johnson
Fans are pairing the lines from the song with a dance that includes them doing a dosey doe with someone they love and then – at least attempting to – give the person a piggyback ride off-screen. Much of the time, the piggyback ride ends in hilarious demise. People are making videos with their partners, kids, and even their dogs. The sound has been used on the social media platform well over 100,000 times.
“Hat Made of Mistletoe” is from Johnson’s new Christmas album “A Cody Johnson Christmas.”
However, more people may be familiar with Johnson’s new country radio hit “’Til You Can’t.”
“It would have been hard not to choose that song (as a single) because of the message,” Johnson told CMT. “My thought was if this is a hit, what a great message to have your name attached to.”