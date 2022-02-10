Music

CMT Premiere: Priscilla Block Redefines “My Bar” in Empowering, Do-It-Yourself Video

“My Bar” is from Block’s debut album “Welcome to the Block Party” that will be available Friday.
When Priscilla Block sings, “This is my bar,” she means it.

The video for Block’s new song “My Bar” debuted on CMT today and shows the singer, her band and friends building a bar on a Lebanon, Tennessee, farm. The concept is perfect or Block, she said, because it mimics how she built her fanbase on social media.

