Priscilla Block Says Kelly Clarkson Changed Her Life

CMT’s 2021 Next Women of Country honoree Priscilla Block was one of many aspiring musicians who brought their talents to TikTok in the midst of the pandemic. It was her honest storytelling, high-energy personality, and contagious modern country sound that garnered her a loyal fan base of over 1.2M followers on the powerful platform.

Yet, it was her breakup ballad “Just About Over You” that instantly changed her life and scored her a record deal. Following the release, the anthem climbed to the top of the iTunes’ country and all-genre charts – leaving her with the confidence to keep up the positive momentum.

Block’s social recognition and self-titled EP opened several doors for the budding songstress and gave her the opportunity to rub elbows with notable creatives in Nashville. However, the breakthrough vocalist recently told Taste of Country Nights that she still has a long-running list of musicians she would like to mingle amongst.

“Obviously, this whole thing happened in the middle of a pandemic, so I really haven’t been able to meet the people that I’ve looked up to for a long time,” Block told the outlet. “But I know one day it’s gonna happen. I’m just gonna freak out and pass out and be the total fangirl. There will be no chill.”

Some names within her star-studded catalog include – Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs, Dolly Parton, Taylor Swift, but most importantly, her primary musical influence Kelly Clarkson.



“I love Kelly Clarkson,” she eagerly revealed to host Evan Paul. “I remember watching her back on Idol (American Idol). I just think she’s awesome,” she added before confessing that smash hits like “A Moment Like This” and “Since You’ve Been Gone” were the soundtrack to her teenage years.

The pop-rock hit from the early 2000s “Since You’ve Been Gone,” still resonates with Block, as she pulled inspiration from the chart-topping single to pen a similar track called “Ever Since You Left.” The unreleased title serves as a nod to Clarkson and will be featured on her forthcoming debut record, Welcome to the Block Party.

The hitmaker painted a picture for Paul and fantasized what it would be like to cross paths with The Voice coach.

“I am going to meet Kelly Clarkson,” she confirmed. “I am going to tell her that she changed my life with ‘Since You’ve Been Gone’ and ‘A Moment Like This.’ I’m going to see her and be like, ‘I have been dreaming for a moment like this!” she said while laughing.

The 12-piece collection is set to drop on Feb. 11 and will include fan-favorites like “Peaked In High School,” “Wish You Were The Whiskey,” and recent single, “My Bar.” The North Carolina native’s relatable lyrics will touch upon messy breakups, body image, and self-worth.

Tomorrow (Feb.10), Block will kick off her first headlining tour in Las Vegas. While out on the road, the TikTok star turned country musician will be taking a break to perform at the legendary Grand Ole Opry in late February.