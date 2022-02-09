Ingrid Andress Pegs Rihanna Best Anti-Valentine’s Day Singer

Ingrid Andress isn’t in love with Valentine’s Day – and you definitely shouldn’t ask her to make your playlist.
“Here’s the problem,” Andress said. “I listen to a lot of sad stuff. So I feel like … Taylor Swift writes some pretty good love songs. Most of hers are like, ‘I’m angry at you.’ But the ones of hers that are happy … what’s happy? This is terrible. I can think of all the anti-ones and no pro-Valentine’s Day songs. This definitely tells you a lot about me.”
Want anti-Valentine’s Day songs? She’s got you covered – and she isn’t talking about “Wishful Drinking,” her new duet with Sam Hunt.
Embedded from www.youtube.com.