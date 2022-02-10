Dustin Lynch Said He’s “So Glad I Followed My Heart,” Reimagined “Thinking ‘Bout You”

When Dustin Lynch started playing guitar in his youth, he wanted to be just like many artists he heard on country radio.
He recently realized that five albums into his career, he’s now further along in the process than they were when he idolized them as a child.
“My heroes are George Strait, Garth Brooks and Alan Jackson,” Lynch told CMT. “But when I started playing guitar, I was really into Kenny Chesney and Tim McGraw. Then when high school hit and Dierks Bentley and Eric Church were doing their thing and getting going. It’s crazy that I can remember how excited I was for those albums to come and … to be a few albums in front of that is wild.”
Lynch’s fifth studio album – “It’s All Blue in the Sky” – will be out Friday (Feb. 11) and is home to his six-week No. 1 song “Thinking ’Bout You,” a collaboration with MacKenzie Porter. The Tullahoma, Tennessee, native co-wrote five of the 12 songs on the album, including duets with Chris Lane and Riley Green.
Lynch released his debut, breakthrough hit “Cowboys and Angels” about nine years ago, and he said still as passionate about trying to write and record better songs as he was when he launched his career in 2012.