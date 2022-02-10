Luke Combs Covers Morgan Wade’s “Wilder Days”

Country music sensation Luke Combs proves yet again that he’s a massive Morgan Wade fan just like the rest of us. Late Wednesday night (Feb.9), the multi-platinum artist took to social media to share a remarkable rendition of Wade’s raw track, “Wilder Days.”

The short clip captures Combs sitting in the middle of Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. With an acoustic guitar placed gently on his knee and a microphone nearby, the hitmaker began to put his own twist on Wade’s unapologetic ballad.

“You say you hate the smell of cigarette smoke / You only used to smoke when you drank/ When you lived in Chicago/ Unsure where the wind blows/ I wish I’d known you in your wilder days/ And now here we go/ You got me falling in love again/ You gotta secret, I wanna keep it/ I wish I’d known you in your wilder days,” Combs sings while showing off his gritty vocals.

“Here’s a little bit of ‘Wilder Days’ by my tour mate @morganwademusic!” Combs captioned the buzz-worthy video that already garnered thousands of likes in less than 24 hours. Devoted fans of the “Doin’ This” singer rushed to the comments to praise the chilling cover.

“Dude…you rock!! What can’t you do!❤️ 💪🙏,” gushed a fan. “Need a Spotify playlist of just like Combs renditions/ covers of other songs,” another one addressed.

The clip filmed inside the Denver Broncos’ Stadium does not come as a surprise, as the venue is set to be the first stop on his three-show tour with Morgan Wade, Cody Johnson, and Zach Bryan starting May 21.

The North Carolina native shared a small snippet of the “Wilder Days” cover within the tour announcement in early November. In the 2-minute long video – Combs revealed his opening acts, where they tackled each other’s hottest hits. The CMA Entertainer of the Year even called in his NFL friends, such as Peyton Manning and Matt Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons to reveal the tour dates.

“Hey guys, Luke Combs here, and I’m excited to announce that 2022 is going to be bigger than ever. We’re going to three stadium shows. So, that more of you guys can come out and see us,” he said in the middle of a football field.

While tickets are currently available for the three-stop stadium tour, Combs recently announced on (Feb. 10) new dates for his upcoming 2022 Canadian run.

Wanted to let y’all know the shows in Canada have been rescheduled to November. The new dates for each show are listed, and all tickets for the previous dates are valid for the new dates with no action required. pic.twitter.com/vqDnL0hGFg — Luke Combs (@lukecombs) February 10, 2022

