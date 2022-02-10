Watch: Willie Nelson Reveals Chris Stapleton, Rodney Crowell Song on New Album

Given the songwriters on Willie Nelson’s new album, “With a Little Help From My Friends” would have been an accurate title. But Nelson opted to call the 14-song collection “A Beautiful Time” instead.
Nelson will release “A Beautiful Time” on his 89th birthday – April 29.
Famous songwriters on the album include Shawn Camp, Leonard Cohen, and John Lennon and Paul McCartney. Rodney Crowell and Chris Stapleton wrote “I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die,” which Nelson shared today. The song about an undying affection born of one brief conversation is unabashedly traditional country and filled with steel guitar, harmonica, and Wilson’s signature acoustic guitar style. The song’s lyric video includes pictures of Nelson’s Luck Ranch near Austin, Texas.