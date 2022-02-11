Music

The Round Up: New Music From Maren Morris, Joe Nichols with Blake Shelton and More

Dolly Parton, High Valley, Chase Matthew and more bring memorable songs for this Valentine's Day weekend.
This Friday is packed with new music choices from country music’s legends, brightest stars and up-and-comers. There’s a ’90s-era foot-stomper from Joe Nichols and Blake Shelton, a devastating story song from Dolly Parton, and a ballad about “the beauty of the temporary” from Maren Morris and more.

