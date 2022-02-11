The Round Up: New Music From Maren Morris, Joe Nichols with Blake Shelton and More

VIDEO
Roman Alexander, “ Over Me”: Before Alexander was catapulted to stardom with smash hits “ Cocktail Conversations” and “ Between You & Me,” he was a small-town boy from Missouri struggling to keep a romantic flame lit in a relationship. With Music City on his mind – the burning fire began to dwindle, as he couldn’t commit. In true sing-songwriter fashion, Alexander put pen to paper to write a farewell letter to the Midwest girl he once couldn’t provide for.
“Send a text, to an ex, if it’s me don’t hit send | Yeah I’m up to good, I just ain’t what you need | You’re going to find somebody better | change your mind like a Midwest weather | Forget about the man who lived down in Tennessee,” he sings within the breakup ballad.
The beat-driven melody intertwined with the remorseful lyrics makes “
Over Me” the utmost perfect apology. With his captivating twang and modern country approach, Alexander proves there is a healthy way to heel a broken relationship.
-Tiffany Goldstein
Maren Morris, “ Background Music”: Her angelic vocalist has a chilling way with words, as she effortlessly puts the meaning of life into perspective. Penned alongside talented songsmiths Jimmy Robbins and Laura Veltz – Morris reflects on her time on earth and ponders the legacy she will leave with her husband and fellow artist Ryan Hurd. Through heavenly instrumentals driven by a piano and traces of a whimsical guitar, Morris makes a promise to the “ Chasing After You” singer that she will take advantage of every small moment.
“I wrote this about the beauty of the temporary, which is inevitably all things,” the hitmaker explained in a statement. “The romanticism of eternity sounds nice, but I like to think I savor things better when I know I’m not entitled to it in perpetuity.”
“Background Music” serves as a teaser to her forthcoming album, “Humble Quest” – which is set to drop on March 25.
-Tiffany Goldstein
Chase Matthew/ Kidd G, “ Can’t Hide Love”: While Chase Matthew and Kidd G may be the new kids of the block, the two are proving that they are musical risk-takers ready to leave an impact on the genre. The love-centric single found its home on Matthew’s recently released debut record, “Born For This.” Together the newcomers are pushing the boundaries of mainstream country, as they did not shy away from incorporating ear-grabbing hip-hop elements. While spitting relatable lyrics in a free-style type of way, the men touch upon unbreakable love. The mixture of Matthew’s gritty country twang and Kidd G’s contemporary sound makes the hit destined to score a spot on any 2022 party playlist.
