The Round Up: New Music From Maren Morris, Joe Nichols with Blake Shelton and More

“Send a text, to an ex, if it’s me don’t hit send | Yeah I’m up to good, I just ain’t what you need | You’re going to find somebody better | change your mind like a Midwest weather | Forget about the man who lived down in Tennessee,” he sings within the breakup ballad.

The beat-driven melody intertwined with the remorseful lyrics makes “Over Me” the utmost perfect apology. With his captivating twang and modern country approach, Alexander proves there is a healthy way to heel a broken relationship.

-Tiffany Goldstein

