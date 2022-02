That time Dolly Parton pulled a phone out of her bra in a T-Mobile commercial

Dolly Parton is everywhere these days, so why shouldn’t she be at Super Bowl LVI – or at least in the commercials?

Parton teamed with her goddaughter Miley Cyrus for a duo of T-Mobile ads supporting the wireless carrier’s 5G network to run during the Super Bowl on Sunday.

“When I see a problem, I am going to fix it,” Parton says dramatically. “America’s got a serious problem, so I’m going to get it off my chest.”



Parton then reaches into her bra and pulls out a cell phone. The commercials are an ad for the versatility of T-Mobile’s 5G service.

“T-Mobile, do it for the phones,” Parton says as her phone starts to vibrate. “Hey, Miley!” she answers.

“How can I help these phones?” Cyrus says with the conviction she might use if she were talking about starving animals.

“You’ve got a voice,” Parton says. “Use it.”



In the second commercial, Cyrus pens a soaring, anthemic ballad, “Do It For the Phones,” and performs it in a studio surrounded by other singers. At the same time, the camera cuts to Parton strumming her guitar and singing in a different location.

The tongue-in-cheek clips are shot as if cell phones are children trapped without care and support.

The commercials will air during Super Bowl LVI when The Los Angeles Rams face off against the Cincinnati Bengals. The game will air at 6:30 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC.