Country Newcomer Adam Doleac Proposes Girlfriend MacKinnon Morrissey

The singer-songwriter dropped down on one knee at the Franklin Theatre in Tennessee – check out her ROCK!

Country music singer Adam Doleac recently proved that he’s a man who knows how to execute a secretive plan. On Wednesday, February 9, Doleac’s long-time girlfriend, MacKinnon Morrissey was surprised at the Franklin Theatre in Franklin, Tennessee, when she saw the hitmaker down on one knee with a diamond in hand.

After nearly five years of dating, the singer-songwriter asked the market manager for The Home Edit to marry him.

“To be honest, I can barely remember what I said,” the 33-year-old told PEOPLE. “I had something prepared, but as soon as I saw her, that all went out the window. I do remember what she said though – yes! Three times.”

Although Doleac couldn’t recall the words from his pre-written script, he did not miss a trick while planning the fairytale-like proposal. The “Famous” artist called in her friends to schedule a girls’ night out to see her all-time favorite movie, The Parent Trap.

“I had been planning this night for months. I was just so excited, and she couldn’t have walked through those doors fast enough,” he said to the publication. The bride-to-be mentioned that she was completely stunned and “very impressed” that everyone from her clique kept the surprise.

She continued to confess that when she entered the old-fashion movie theatre, she “freaked out” and “blacked out.” Yet, it wasn’t long until she snapped back into reality and said yes on repeat.

“So, needless to say, I was very excited. I had zero clue – he has me 100 percent fooled,” she gushed. “His proposal was truly the most romantic, thoughtful, fun, special night I could have imagined. It was perfect, I just feel so lucky to have been loved and celebrated like that.”

With white rose petals equally sprinkled on the floor and candles lit in advance, Doleac confirmed that he almost missed his own proposal. While sipping on a Miller High Life with friends and family in the lobby, he quickly had to run into position when he found out that Morrissey was arriving early.

“I wasn’t the only one that got caught off guard in the lobby – her dad and cousin Doug did as well,” he said. “If you look at the photos of the proposal, you’ll see the concession stand in the background, and behind that concession stand, hiding, are her dad and Doug. They heard the whole thing, and I never even knew they were there. I found all this out after the fact.”

Congratulations to @AdamDoleacMusic and MacKinnon Morrissey on their engagement! We're so excited and happy for you! https://t.co/0WjCdnPy15 pic.twitter.com/LhXVw2xBH1 — The Franklin Theatre (@FranklinTheatr) February 11, 2022

Following the picture-perfect moment, the happy couple snagged some pictures outside in front of the theater – where the marquee sign read, “Never ever gonna want another,” a romantic lyric from the fan-favorite single “Another.”

While Morrissey starts wedding planning and dress shopping, Doleac is set to hit the road on Jessie James Decker’s The Woman I’ve Become Tour in April.